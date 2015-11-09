BRIEF-KPN sells about 5.0 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV :

* KPN announces sale of part of its stake in Telefónica Deutschland AG

* Sale of 150 million shares in Telefónica Deutschland representing approximately 5.0 pct of Telefónica Deutschland’s outstanding share capital

* Approximately 70 pct of proceeds to be returned to shareholders of KPN

* Kpn intends to distribute approximately 70 pct of the proceeds to its shareholders in 2016 as a dividend in the form of a capital repayment

* As a result KPN’s net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to be reduced by approximately 0.1x

* Reiterates its intention to pay a regular dividend per share of 0.08 euro in respect of 2015

