BRIEF-KPN sells about 5.0 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 9, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KPN sells about 5.0 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV :

* KPN announces sale of part of its stake in Telefónica Deutschland AG

* Sale of 150 million shares in Telefónica Deutschland representing approximately 5.0 pct of Telefónica Deutschland’s outstanding share capital

* Approximately 70 pct of proceeds to be returned to shareholders of KPN

* Kpn intends to distribute approximately 70 pct of the proceeds to its shareholders in 2016 as a dividend in the form of a capital repayment

* As a result KPN’s net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to be reduced by approximately 0.1x

* Reiterates its intention to pay a regular dividend per share of 0.08 euro in respect of 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1GTeV88 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
