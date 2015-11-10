FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opera Software cuts 2015 revenue, earnings outlook
November 10, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Opera Software cuts 2015 revenue, earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - OPERA SOFTWARE :

* Says sees 2015 adjusted EBITDA at $104 mln-$108 mln (Previous Guidance: $108-118 mln) (Reuters poll $98.4 mln)

* Says sees 2015 revenues at $590-600 mln (Previous guidance $600-618) (Reuters poll $604)

* Q3 revenues $149.4 million (Reuters poll $151 million) compared to $138.8 mln in Q3 2014

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA $27.5 mln (Reuters poll $25.1 million) compared with $33.9 mln in Q3 2014

* Says revenue for the company’s fourth fiscal quarter is projected to be in the range of $168-178 mln

* Says adjusted EBITDA for the company’s fourth fiscal quarter is projected to be in the range of $29-33 mln Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
