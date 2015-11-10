BRIEF-Vardia Insurance Group Q3 gross premiums written up at NOK 315.4 million

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Q3 gross premiums written 315.4 million Norwegian crowns versus 263.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 gross combined ratio 132.9 percent versus 107.5 percent year ago

* Board decided to restructure the sales organization of the company

* While sales force has been reduced Vardia continues to grow and compete effectively in the markets where it operates

* Unexpected change in accounting principles created a need to recapitalize the company, a new top management team is in the process of being established

