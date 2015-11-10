FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vardia Insurance Group Q3 gross premiums written up at NOK 315.4 million
#Financials
November 10, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Q3 gross premiums written 315.4 million Norwegian crowns versus 263.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 gross combined ratio 132.9 percent versus 107.5 percent year ago

* Board decided to restructure the sales organization of the company

* While sales force has been reduced Vardia continues to grow and compete effectively in the markets where it operates

* Unexpected change in accounting principles created a need to recapitalize the company, a new top management team is in the process of being established

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

