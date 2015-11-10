FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tom Tailor 9-month sales up 1.5 pct at EUR 689.6 mln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tom Tailor 9-month sales up 1.5 pct at EUR 689.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor AG :

* 9-month recurring EBITDA amounted to 47.3 million euros ($50.81 million)(previous year: 56.9 million euros)

* 9-month sales increases in all segments, with a group-wide increase in revenues of 1.5 pct to 689.6 million euros (previous year: 679.1 million euros)

* 9-month recurring net result of Tom Tailor Group was 3.3 million euros (previous year: 9.4 million euros)

* Concretized forecast for fiscal year 2015 confirmed

* Now anticipates a moderate increase in group sales to 945 million - 955 million euros in FY 2015

* Sees FY 2015 recurring EBITDA in range of 75 million - 80 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.