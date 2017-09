Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank Vozrozhdenie PJSC :

* Says board names Konstantin Kasmanov chairman of the board and appoints him to this post as of Nov. 10

* Says board cancels decision about placement of 16 billion roubles ($248.76 million) BO-01, BO-02, BO-03 and bo-BO bond issues

