FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank agrees new London office lease
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank agrees new London office lease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc

* Land securities has pre-let 92,000 sq ft at Zig Zag building, Victoria, SW1 to Deutsche Bank on a 15-year lease.

* The move will see Deutsche Bank relocate its Asset Management and Private Wealth Management units from their current City locations to Victoria, taking The Zig Zag Building from 37% to 77% pre-let.

* Deutsche Bank is taking six floors in the building, which has been designed to help businesses attract and retain the best talent by putting employee health and well-being at its heart, Land Securities said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.