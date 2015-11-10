FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBM has trading in line with expectations
November 10, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UBM has trading in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - UBM Plc :

* Has continued to perform in line with expectations during period

* Largest events continue to drive performance, consistent with ‘events first’ strategy

* PR Newswire and other marketing services performed in line with expectations

* Advanstar’s performance remains in line with our expectations and integration is on track

* Outlook for profitability of group in 2015 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
