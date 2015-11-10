BRIEF-Hornby says expects FY underlying loss before tax of 2 mln stg

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc

* Uk revenue for ten weeks from early september to 8 november increased by 9% compared to last year

* Sees profit for current financial year will be lower than market expectations but will recover next year

* Expects impact of european restructuring on co will mean fy revenue and profit for will be lower than market expectations

* Expected that there will now be an underlying group loss before tax for full financial year of 2.0 mln stg