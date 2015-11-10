FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group Q3 EBIT swings to loss despite high revenues
November 10, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group Q3 EBIT swings to loss despite high revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Reports all time high quarterly revenues

* Q3 revenues 6.0 million euros ($6.45 million), up 25 pct q/q and 62 pct on Q3 2014

* Q3 EBITDA 0.0 million euros versus 0.18 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT loss 74,764 euros vs profit 138,936 euros year ago

* Says iGamingCloud is expected to accelerate beyond the growth experienced in Q3 2015

* Says has guided on up to 10 agreements to be signed in 2015, and expects to start 2016 with total number of agreements close to upper level of guided range

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

