BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group Q3 EBIT swings to loss despite high revenues

Nov 10 - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Reports all time high quarterly revenues

* Q3 revenues 6.0 million euros ($6.45 million), up 25 pct q/q and 62 pct on Q3 2014

* Q3 EBITDA 0.0 million euros versus 0.18 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT loss 74,764 euros vs profit 138,936 euros year ago

* Says iGamingCloud is expected to accelerate beyond the growth experienced in Q3 2015

* Says has guided on up to 10 agreements to be signed in 2015, and expects to start 2016 with total number of agreements close to upper level of guided range

($1 = 0.9303 euros)