FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nexus 9-mth sales up 24.1 pct at EUR 69.9 mln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 10, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nexus 9-mth sales up 24.1 pct at EUR 69.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Nexus AG :

* In first nine months 2015, sales improved by 24.1 pct from 56.351 million euros ($60.57 million) (9 months 2014) to 69.949 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA increased by 33.3 pct to 13.382 million euros (9 months 2014: 10.038 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT in amount of 6.341 million euros improved compared to same period last year (9 months 2014: 5.134 million euros) by 23.5 percent Source text - bit.ly/1OB26BV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.