BRIEF-Tallink Grupp concludes sale-charterback agreements for MS Superstar
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tallink Grupp concludes sale-charterback agreements for MS Superstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says concludes sale-charterback agreements for MS Superstar

* AS Tallink Grupp unit Tallink Superfast Limited has entered into agreement with Medinvest SpA to sell fast ferry superstar for 91.5 million euros ($98.44 million)

* Concurrently AS Tallink Grupp and Medinvest SpA have entered into bareboat charter agreement and Tallink will continue to operate the fast ferry Superstar on its Tallinn-Helsinki route shuttle service until beginning of 2017, when the Tallink’s new LNG fast ferry will start to operate on the same route

* Change of the ownership and start of the charter period of the fast ferry Superstar is planned in December Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
