BRIEF-Paysafe Group sees full-year revenue in line
November 10, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Paysafe Group sees full-year revenue in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Paysafe Group Plc :

* Continued to enjoy strong trading during Q3

* Full-year group revenue and EBITDA before synergies are in line with management expectations

* Circa $5-10 million of synergy savings are expected to be achieved by end of Q4 2015, ahead of management’s previously-expected Q1, 2016 timeline

* Anticipates earliest possible date at which company will be considered for inclusion in FTSE 250 index will be quarterly review in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

