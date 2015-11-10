BRIEF-KPN sells 150 million shares in Telefonica Deutschland for 805 mln euros

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV :

* Sells 150 million shares in Telefónica Deutschland for total proceeds of 805 million euros ($865.70 million)

* Completed the accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors of 150 million shares in Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG at a price of 5.37 euros per share

* KPN intends to distribute approximately 70 pct of the proceeds of the transaction to its shareholders in 2016 as a dividend in the form of a capital repayment

* Transaction is expected to settle on Nov. 12 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)