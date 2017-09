Nov 10 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank CEO says

* Aims to pay out to shareholders at least 50 percent of earnings excluding goodwill, but no decision yet on dividend

* Will remain conservative in new business, with LTV of around 60 percent and margin of 220-230 basis points

* Will remain CFO as well, but Chief Risk Officer position to be filled

* Nothing will change in strategic direction of the bank