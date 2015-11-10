BRIEF-Leoni CEO says will continue to pay dividend

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Leoni :

* CEO says too early to tell in which quarter problems in on-board electrical system unit will be resolved

* CEO says charges for more personnel, higher costs, consultants will amount to about 50 million euros ($53.70 million) in Q4

* CEO says Ukrainian production running rather well, is one of our best plants

* CEO says wants to reduce number of employees in Romania, considering moving production to other Eastern European countries

* CEO asked about Q4, says sees wiring systems unit loss of 10 million euros

* CEO says will continue to pay dividend, are solidly financed, will continue to grow ($1 = 0.9312 euros)