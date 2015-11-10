FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties says entering real estate investment in several African markets
November 10, 2015

BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties says entering real estate investment in several African markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Ltd

* Announced it will be entering real estate investment in several African markets outside of South Africa.

* Has entered a joint venture with Investec Asset Management, partnered by International Finance Corporation (IFC) to launch its pan-African investment strategy.

* Has entered a 50/50 joint venture with global investment management firm Investec Asset Management to form a new management business,

* US$90 million commitment from Growthpoint and IFC as anchor investors is part of a targeted US$500 million that will be raised for this third-party institutional investment vehicle. Further company coverage:

