Nov 10 (Reuters) - Neptis SA :

* Signs co-operation contract for 5 years with Zarzad Drog i Transportu in Lodz (ZDiT in Lodz) and Sprint SA from Olsztyn, Poland

* The agreement concerns provision of traffic related information to the ITS system in Lodz