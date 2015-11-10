FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PZU CEO says not conducting any talks on bank takeovers now
November 10, 2015 / 9:33 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PZU CEO says not conducting any talks on bank takeovers now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - PZU :

* The chief executive of Poland’s state-controlled insurer PZU, Andrzej Klesyk, said on Tuesday the company was not conducting any talks on bank takeovers at the moment, but was still interested in acquiring lenders.

* “At the moment we are not conducting any talks on banks, the transaction market is frozen and is waiting for government action, for example in the sphere of the banking tax,” Klesyk told reporters.

* “However, I would like to stress that we are still interested (in taking over more banks),” Klesyk said.

* Earlier this year, PZU acquired a controlling stake in Alior Bank and Klesyk said afterwards that PZU wants to take over more lenders. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

