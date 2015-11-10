BRIEF-Alma Media: personnel negotiations to end; sees EUR 2.2 mln non-recurring expense in Q4

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Alma Regional Media statutory personnel negotiations to an end

* Negotiations began in September and concerned a total of 500 employees

* Outcome of negotiations is that unit will reduce its number of employees by a maximum of 70 man-years

* A total of 19 employees will be laid off, while reduction of other 50 man-years will be accomplished through retirement or other arrangements

* When process began in September, estimated reductions amounted to a maximum of 85 man-years

* As a result of these arrangements, Alma Media will recognise an estimated non-recurring expense of 2.2 million euros ($2.36 million) in its result for Q4 2015

