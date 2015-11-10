FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alma Media: personnel negotiations to end; sees EUR 2.2 mln non-recurring expense in Q4
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 10, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alma Media: personnel negotiations to end; sees EUR 2.2 mln non-recurring expense in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Alma Regional Media statutory personnel negotiations to an end

* Negotiations began in September and concerned a total of 500 employees

* Outcome of negotiations is that unit will reduce its number of employees by a maximum of 70 man-years

* A total of 19 employees will be laid off, while reduction of other 50 man-years will be accomplished through retirement or other arrangements

* When process began in September, estimated reductions amounted to a maximum of 85 man-years

* As a result of these arrangements, Alma Media will recognise an estimated non-recurring expense of 2.2 million euros ($2.36 million) in its result for Q4 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.