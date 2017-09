Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Has been awarded 12 million euro (112 million Norwegian crowns) shift by wire contract in Japan

* Production under contract will start at end of 2017 from Kongsberg Automotive’s facility in Gurgaon, India

* Contract runs for over 6 years

