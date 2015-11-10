BRIEF-Realia to increase capital by 36 million euros

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Realia Business SA :

* Says its board of directors approves capital increase by 36 million euros ($38.5 million) with preferential subscription rights, through the issue of 150 million new shares with 0.24 euro nominal value

* The reference shareholder Inversora Carso SA de CV has assumed the commitment to subscribe all the new shares corresponding to him and ensure full subscription of the capital increase

