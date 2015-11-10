FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Realia to increase capital by 36 million euros
November 10, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Realia to increase capital by 36 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Realia Business SA :

* Says its board of directors approves capital increase by 36 million euros ($38.5 million) with preferential subscription rights, through the issue of 150 million new shares with 0.24 euro nominal value

* The reference shareholder Inversora Carso SA de CV has assumed the commitment to subscribe all the new shares corresponding to him and ensure full subscription of the capital increase

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

