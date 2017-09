Nov 10 (Reuters) - Parmalat SpA :

* Reports 9-month net revenue of 4.74 billion euros ($5.07 billion) compared to 4.0 billion euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit is 108.1 million euros compared to 144.4 million euros a year ago

* For 2015 confirms growth estimates of more than 10 percent for net revenue and more than 6 percent for EBITDA

