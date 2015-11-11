FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spar Group reports jump in full-year HEPS
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 11, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Group reports jump in full-year HEPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Spar Group Ltd :

* Preliminary summarised audited results for the year ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Overall turnover grew by 34.5 pct to R73.3 billion (2014: R54.5 billion)

* Operating profit increased by 23.0 pct to R2.3 billion (2014: R1.9 billion)

* Headline earnings grew 7.0 pct to R1.4 billion, with reported headline earnings per share growth of 6.9 pct to 835.5 cents

* Adjusting for exceptional items, but excluding finance cost, normalised headline earnings of R1.6 billion, representing growth of 20.7 pct

* Normalised headline earnings per share of 940 cents, up 20.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

