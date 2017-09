Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indluplace Properties Ltd :

* Revenue (excluding straight line rental income) for year ended Sept. 30 of 157.8 mln rand versus 37.4 mln rand

* Revised distribution forecast of 92,54635 cents per share to September 2016, up from 83,78923 cents per share as per prospectus