BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding: subsequent capital increase and reduction
November 11, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding: subsequent capital increase and reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Reduces share capital

* Expected net proceeds from offering of 70.0 million Swiss francs ($69.71 million) will be used to repay outstanding shareholder loan granted by Lamesa Holding S.A.

* Simultaneously executes an ordinary capital increase in which pre-emptive rights to existing shareholders are granted by issuing 1,433,387,664 new registered shares Source text - bit.ly/1WR4IKX Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

