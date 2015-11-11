BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding: subsequent capital increase and reduction

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Reduces share capital

* Expected net proceeds from offering of 70.0 million Swiss francs ($69.71 million) will be used to repay outstanding shareholder loan granted by Lamesa Holding S.A.

* Simultaneously executes an ordinary capital increase in which pre-emptive rights to existing shareholders are granted by issuing 1,433,387,664 new registered shares Source text - bit.ly/1WR4IKX Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)