BRIEF-Mekonomen Q3 EBIT misses forecasts
November 11, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mekonomen Q3 EBIT misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mekonomen AB

* Q3 revenue increased 5 per cent to SEK 1,405 million (1,340)

* Q3 EBIT amounted to SEK 168 million (186)

* Says one organisational level, Mekonomen Nordic, is removed

* Says measure is expected to result in savings with a positive EBIT effect of SEK 15 million per year, which will start to generate an effect in 2016

* Reuters poll: Mekonomen Q3 revenues were seen at SEK 1,384 million, EBIT SEK 189 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
