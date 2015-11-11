FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen 9-mth net income up 40.5 pct at EUR 29.9 mln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen 9-mth net income up 40.5 pct at EUR 29.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG :

* 9-month revenue according to IFRS was up by 6.2 pct to 55.0 million euros ($59.09 million)(9 months 2014: 51.7 million euros)

* 9-month total operating revenue grew by 5.7 pct to 55.3 million euros (9 months 2014: 52.3 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated net income stood at 29.9 million euros, corresponding to 40.5 pct year-on-year earnings growth (9 months 2014: 21.3 million euros)

* Confirming guidance for 2015 fiscal year that was issued at start of year for VIB Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.