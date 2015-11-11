BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen 9-mth net income up 40.5 pct at EUR 29.9 mln

Nov 11 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG :

* 9-month revenue according to IFRS was up by 6.2 pct to 55.0 million euros ($59.09 million)(9 months 2014: 51.7 million euros)

* 9-month total operating revenue grew by 5.7 pct to 55.3 million euros (9 months 2014: 52.3 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated net income stood at 29.9 million euros, corresponding to 40.5 pct year-on-year earnings growth (9 months 2014: 21.3 million euros)

* Confirming guidance for 2015 fiscal year that was issued at start of year for VIB Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)