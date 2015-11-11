FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Constantin Medien 9-mth net result swings to profit EUR 8.6 mln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 11, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien 9-mth net result swings to profit EUR 8.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG :

* EBIT rises after nine months by 13.6 million euros ($14.61 million) to 24.6 million euros

* 9-month group sales reached 329 million euros and was as planned under the previous year’s figure (9 months 2014: 361.6 million euros)

* 9-month net profit 8.6 million euros versus loss of 3.9 million euros year ago

* Earnings forecast 2015 adjusted upwards for the second time; confirms sales forecast

* Sees FY 2015 earnings between 4 million and 6 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1ljPdQj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.