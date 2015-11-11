FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Austevoll Q3 EBIT falls to NOK 255 mln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 11, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Austevoll Q3 EBIT falls to NOK 255 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood

* Q3 EBIT before value adjustment for biomasss NOK 255 million (NOK 281 million in Q3 2014)

* Says shall continue to have the financial flexibility to support its strategy of further organic growth, carry out strategic acquisitions and sustain the company’s dividend policy

* Says the ban on imports to Russia represents a significant short-term challenge for both the Norwegian seafood industry and market participants in Russia and some of it neighbouring countries

* Says major efforts are under way to boost sales to alternative markets, and the results of these efforts are expected to emerge in the long term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.