BRIEF-Leroy Group cuts 2015 guidance, sees q4 in line with q3

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa

* Leroy Seafood group q3 ebit before fair value adjustment nok 253 million (versus nok 250 million in profit warning from Oct 14)

* Leroy Seafood Group q3 turnover nok 3,295 million (Reuters poll nok 3.27 billion)

* Q3 value adjustment of biomass in the sea nok 63 mln vs minus 221 mln in q3 2014 (Reuters poll 0 mln)

* Leroy seafood estimates total harvest volume of 173,000 gwt for 2015, including volume from associates versus earlier 181,500 gwt

* Leroy seafood estimates total harvest volume of 185,000 gwt for 2016, including volume from associates

* Expect to see a result in q4 2015 in line with figures reported in q3 2015

* Sees very limited opportunities for growth in global supply of salmon and trout for next few years

* Expects tight market in 2016

* Sees potential for substantial improvements to own production