BRIEF-Bechtle Q3 EBIT up at 33.2 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 11, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bechtle Q3 EBIT up at 33.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG :

* Q3 revenue 686.2 million euros ($737.53 million)

* Q3 EBIT 33.2 million euros

* Q3 net income 23.6 million euros

* Outlook for 2015 concretised

* Reiterates guidance of significantly higher revenue and earnings for fiscal year 2015

* Projects for both KPIs growth in the high single digits or low double digits, with our EBT margin widening slightly

* Rtrs Poll Avg for Bechtle Q3 revenue was 691 million euros, pre-tax profit 32.3 million euros, net income 23.0 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1GWnpv0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

