FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-esure says Q3 gross written premiums rise to 431 mln stg
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-esure says Q3 gross written premiums rise to 431 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc

* Gross written premiums of £430.5m (ytd q3 2014: £410.0m)

* Motor gross written premiums of £364.1m (ytd q3 2014: £343.8m)

* Home gross written premiums of £66.4m (ytd q3 2014: £66.2m)

* Group’s financial position remains strong; group remains well capitalised; and is on track for implementation of Solvency II

* We now expect to achieve a gross investment return in region of 1 percent for full year.

* We continue to expect our 2015 combined operating ratio to be in region of 96 percent to 97 percent, assuming normal weather for remainder of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.