FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Citycon acquires 31 pct minority stakes in shopping centres
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Citycon acquires 31 pct minority stakes in shopping centres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon has agreed to acquire the 31 pct minority stakes in Storbyen and Sjøsiden shopping centres in the Oslo region and Oasen shopping centre in Bergen for an equity consideration of approx. 31 million euros ($33.31 million) (approx. 290 million Norwegian crowns) from 4 minority shareholders

* Citycon already owned the 69 pct majority share in these shopping centres, which were part of the Sektor Gruppen acquisition in July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.