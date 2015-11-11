FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leifheit 9-mth net result up 12.2 pct at EUR 11.9 mln
November 11, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Leifheit 9-mth net result up 12.2 pct at EUR 11.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* In first nine months, turnover increased by 7.1 pct to 173.2 million euros ($185.95 million) compared to same period of previous year

* 9-month EBIT increased by 10.8 pct to 17.9 million euros compared to 16.2 million euros in previous year

* Net result for first nine months of 2015 amounted to 11.9 million euros, representing an increase of 12.2 pct on previous year’s figure (10.6 million euros)

* FY 2015 earnings forecast specified: EBIT about 20 million euros expected

* Leifheit expects group turnover to increase by approximately 4 pct in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

