BRIEF-Alm. Brand Q3 pre-tax profit up at DKK 230 million
November 11, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alm. Brand Q3 pre-tax profit up at DKK 230 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Alm. Brand A/S :

* Q3 total income 1.83 billion Danish crowns ($263.6 million) versus 1.78 billion crowns year

* Q3 pre-tax profit 230 million crowns versus 68 million crowns year ago

* Full-Year guidance is lifted to a pre-tax profit of 600-650 million crowns

* For 2016, pre-tax profit is expected to be in range of 450-550 million crowns

* Group’s forward-looking activities are expected to generate a profit of 550-650 million crowns at a combined ratio of 91-92 pct

* Winding-up activities are expected to report a pre-tax loss to tune of 100 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9413 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
