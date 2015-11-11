FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ambu Q4 EBIT increases to DKK 117 million
November 11, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ambu Q4 EBIT increases to DKK 117 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S :

* Q4 EBIT 117 million Danish crowns ($16.9 million) versus 80 million crowns, with an EBIT margin of 21.8 percent (18.1 percent).

* For 2015/16, the outlook is an organic growth of about 7-9 percent, an EBIT margin of about 14-15 percent and free cash flows in the range of 150 million-175 million crowns

* In Q4, organic growth of 10 percent was posted in local currencies, with revenue of 536 million crowns

* Ambu exceeds expectations for 2014/15, reporting organic growth of 9 percent and an EBIT margin of 12.5 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1PBNrVR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9413 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

