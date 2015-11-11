FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ambu initiates share buyback programme
November 11, 2015

BRIEF-Ambu initiates share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S :

* Ambu has decided to purchase treasury shares in the amount of 175 million Danish crowns ($25.2 million) under two parallel share buyback programmes

* The share buyback programmes are to cover existing and future share-based incentive schemes and are initiated on Nov. 11, 2015, ending on April 30, 2016 at the latest

* Of the total buyback, 60 million crowns will be purchased in accordance with the provisions of European Commission Regulation, while the remainder, 115 million crowns, will be purchased in the course of the period, but outside

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9360 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

