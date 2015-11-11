FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vigmed Holding updates financial and operational goals, is carrying out cost reductions
November 11, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vigmed Holding updates financial and operational goals, is carrying out cost reductions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Vigmed Holding publ AB :

* Updated its financial and operational goals

* An assessment of attainable market share per product category and market have resulted in an ambition of total sales for 2018 of 150 million Swedish crowns ($17.3 million)

* Expects to show a positive cash flow 2018 for full year as well as deliver a positive EBIT

* Carrying out reorganizational and cost reduction measures

* Reorganizational and cost reduction measures are expected to reach full effect from early 2016 Source text: tp://bit.ly/1GWwx2R

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6687 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

