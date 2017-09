BRIEF-Diasorin Q3 net profit up at 23.2 million euros

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Diasorin SpA :

* Q3 sales and service revenues 123.2 million euros ($132.37 million) versus 109.0 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 23.2 million euros versus 21.3 million euros a year ago

* Updates guidance, sees FY 2015 revenue growth above 5 percent at current exchange rates in comparison to FY 2014

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA growth between 6 percent and 7 percent at current exchange rates in comparison to FY 2014

