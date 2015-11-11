FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SocGen says Amundi stake sale to boost core ratio
November 11, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SocGen says Amundi stake sale to boost core ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Societe Generale :

* Announces disposal of entire stake in Amundi

* Says transaction will have a positive impact of 24 basis points on Societe Generale’s common equity Tier 1 ratio by end of 2015

* Says disposal is part of Societe Generale’s strategy to optimise its porfolio of activities and its capital allocation, in order to focus on its core businesses

* Says Amundi will remain the chosen provider of savings and investment solutions of Societe Generale’s retail banking and insurance networks for a renewable period of five years, in the context of a long-term partnership Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
