BRIEF-Mediclinic International H1 adj basic normalised HEPS up 19 pct
November 12, 2015 / 5:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mediclinic International H1 adj basic normalised HEPS up 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Unaudited interim group results for six months ended 30 September 2015 and declaration of cash dividend

* Normalised revenue increased by 16 pct to 19.56 bln rand (2014: 16.83 bln rand)

* Normalised EBITDA increased by 16 pct to 3.85 bln rand (2014:3.33 bln rand)

* Adjusted basic normalised headline earnings per share increased by 19 pct to 214.1 cents

* Interim dividend per ordinary share increased by 16 pct to 36 cents (2014:31 cents)

* Proposed combination with Al Noor Hospitals Group remains subject to various conditions, including Mediclinic and Al Noor shareholder approval

* We are continuing to see a strong demand for quality private healthcare services in our three operating platforms

* Mediclinic remains well positioned for future growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

