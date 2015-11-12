FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IPO of Advanced Accelerator Applications boosts NAV per HBM share by CHF 5.20
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IPO of Advanced Accelerator Applications boosts NAV per HBM share by CHF 5.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Initial public offering of Advanced Accelerator Applications (“AAA”) boosts net asset value per HBM share by 5.20 Swiss francs(+4.2 pct)

* Advanced Accelerator Applications raised $75 million in new capital through issuance of 4.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price of $16.00 each

* Following the ipo, hbm healthcare investments holds around 3.5 million ads at a total value of $85.3 million, which corresponds to a 9.4 pct stake in company Source text - bit.ly/1Y5CaQl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
