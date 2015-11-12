FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate 9-month net rental income down at EUR 147.4 mln
November 12, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate 9-month net rental income down at EUR 147.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* 9-month gross rental income of 155.0 million euros ($166.67 million) (9 months 2014: 160.2 million euros)

* 9-month net rental income of 147.4 million euros (9 months 2014: 153.4 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, decreased by 7.8 pct to 122.0 million euros (9 months 2014: 132.2 million euros)

* Q4 dividend of 0.0675 euros per share is due to be paid as a capital repayment on Dec. 29, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

