FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novozymes says BioAg Alliance targets 25-50 percent of all US farmland by 2025
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novozymes says BioAg Alliance targets 25-50 percent of all US farmland by 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Danish enzymes maker Novozymes A/S

* Says Monsanto and Novozymes, the BioAg Alliance, targets 250-500 million acres by 2025, equivalent to 25-50 percent of all U.S. farmland. Today, the Alliance’s products are used on around 65 million acres.

* Says scientific breakthroughs and new products are expected to significantly increase demand for microbial technologies over the next 10 years.

* Says microbes can increase crop yields and complement or replace agricultural chemicals and fertilizers.

* Says the new acreage target does not impact Novozymes’ previously communicated long-term financial targets. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.