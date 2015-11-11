FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun Holdings sees 8-10 pct jump in adjusted HEPS
November 11, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tsogo Sun Holdings sees 8-10 pct jump in adjusted HEPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd :

* EBITDAR for 6-months to Sept. 30 expected to be between 5 pct and 7 pct higher (R2052 million and R2091 million) compared to prior comparative period of R1954 million

* HEPS expected to be between 25 pct and 29 pct higher (84.4 cents and 87.1 cents) compared to prior comparative period HEPS of 67.5 cents

* Adjusted HEPS is expected to be between 8 pct and 10 pct higher (87.4 cents and 89.0 cents) compared to 80.9 cents in prior period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

