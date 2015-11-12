FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oceana Group FY HEPS up 7 pct
November 12, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oceana Group FY HEPS up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd :

* Summarised audited results and dividend declaration

* Group revenue is up by 22 pct to 6.17 billion rand in 2015

* Operating profit has increased by 17 pct over period to 1, 03 billion rand (2014: 880 million rand).

* Net interest charged for period is 96.9 million primarily due to finance costs incurred on additional working capital facilities

* Group earnings per share for year ended 30 September 2015 increased by 6 pct

* Headline earning per share increased by 7 pct compared to previous year.

* Final dividend of 259 cents per share has been declared which together with interim dividend of 106 cents brings total dividend for year to 365 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

