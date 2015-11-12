BRIEF-Banque Cantonale Vaudoise 9-month total revenues up 4 pct yoy

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :

* Total revenues for nine months ending Sept 30 increased 4 pct year-on-year to 773 million Swiss francs ($771 million)

* 9-Month interest income fell 3 pct to 369 million francs

* 9-Month total assets increased 3 pct to 43.2 billion francs

* Combination of higher revenues and lower operating costs during first nine months pushed operating profit up 9 pct to 390 million francs

* Business development for full year is expected to trend along same lines as in first nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0030 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)