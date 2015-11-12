FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banque Cantonale Vaudoise 9-month total revenues up 4 pct yoy
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banque Cantonale Vaudoise 9-month total revenues up 4 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :

* Total revenues for nine months ending Sept 30 increased 4 pct year-on-year to 773 million Swiss francs ($771 million)

* 9-Month interest income fell 3 pct to 369 million francs

* 9-Month total assets increased 3 pct to 43.2 billion francs

* Combination of higher revenues and lower operating costs during first nine months pushed operating profit up 9 pct to 390 million francs

* Business development for full year is expected to trend along same lines as in first nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0030 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.