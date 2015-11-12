BRIEF-Gategroup Holding 9-month revenue up at CHF 2,312.1 mln

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* In first nine months of 2015, robust revenue of 2,312.1 million Swiss francs at constant currency (+2.6 pct year over year)

* Total reported revenue for Q3 of 2015 of 818.6 million francs or 857.0 million francs at constant currency representing a 3.4 pct increase year over year

* EBITDA was 68.6 million francs for Q3, or 73.5 million francs at constant currency, compared to 68.0 million francs for same period in 2014

* Reported a 32.0 million francs profit attributable to shareholders for this Q3 quarter, compared to 36.6 million francs profit for same period in 2014

* Gategroup's Gateway 2020 strategy well under way