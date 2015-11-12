FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trainers' House: result of directed share issue related to debt conversion
November 12, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Trainers' House: result of directed share issue related to debt conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Trainers’ House Oyj :

* In the share issue the restructuring creditors subscribed a total of 38,720,358 new shares in the Company

* Says subscription price for each share is 0.08 euros and it was paid in full by setting-off restructuring debts of company

* Says had in advance of share issue received undertakings to subscribe 37,812,500 new shares

* Says as a result of share issue amount of debt in company will be reduced by a total of 3,097,629 euros ($3.33 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

