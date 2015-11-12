FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pferdewetten Q3 EBIT up at 662,000 euros
November 12, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pferdewetten Q3 EBIT up at 662,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Pferdewetten De AG :

* Sales in the first three quarters of 2015 increased by 36 pct from 3.856 million euros to 5.241 million euros

* Q3 EBIT amounted to 662,000 euros ($711,385.20)(previous year: 456,000 euros)

* Q3 result after tax of 571,000 euros(previous year: 475,000 euros)

* Expects a significantly weaker earnings growth for the last quarter

* Raises its forecast for the full 2015 financial year again and expects an EBIT from 1.7 million to 2.0 million euros Source text - bit.ly/20NOJCb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
